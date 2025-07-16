Chelsea likely to lose at least £11million as they look to offload star in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea could lose at least £11million as they look to offload attacker João Félix to his former club Benfica, as per the Standard, via TalkSport,. The 25-year-old permanently arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2024 for a reported £46.3million from Atletico Madrid.

However, things did not go according to plan for the former Portuguese wonderkid. Felix played just 20 matches for the Blues across all competitions and scored seven goals before spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. Out of those 20 appearances, only 12 came in the Premier League, where he scored just one goal and bagged one assist.

According to the Standard, Chelsea have set a £35m price for Felix in the ongoing summer window to get his high wages off their books. Benfica are said to be interested in signing Felix again, but they are currently going through financial difficulties and have indicated their willingness to buy 50% of his rights for half the amount.

Felix came through the age-group system at Benfica and made his senior debut for the club in the 2018-19 season. Soon afterwards, he made the move to Atletico Madrid, from where he was sent on loan to Chelsea and Barcelona. He spent the 2022-23 season at Camp Nou, scoring 10 goals in 44 appearances.

Chelsea, who sent Felix to Italy in January 2025 in search of more game time, will look to sell him as soon as possible, even if it comes at a loss of at least £11million. This will allow them to free their wage bill and concentrate their efforts on new signings. They have already signed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens this summer.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea recently won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by beating UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The Blues thrashed their much-vaunted opponents by a 3-0 scoreline.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for Enzo Maresca's men in the 22nd minute, before doubling their advantage eight minutes later with a precise left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner of the goal.

New signing João Pedro then hammered the final nail in the PSG coffin by scoring just two minutes before half-time, picking up a through ball from Palmer. PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, tried their best to mount a comeback, but to no avail.

