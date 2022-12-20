Chelsea likely to sign 20-year-old Premier League star than Edson Alvarez in January: Reports

Chelsea are more likely to sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia than Edson Alvarez in January, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues could lose both their key midfielders, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, next summer as their contracts are set to expire.

Kante's 2022-23 season has been severaly hampered by injuries, having also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France.

Jorginho's future is also uncertain and could end up leaving Stamford Bridge for newer pastures.

Chelsea are already preparing for it by considering their possible replacements in the upcoming January transfer market and have been linked with a few players, including Lavia.

The Belgian teenager followed Joe Shields, the Blues' co-director of recruitment and talent, to St. Mary's from Manchester City in the summer, but could return to Stamford Bridge.

Simon Philipps, who reported of his possible return to London, told GiveMeSport (via Football.London):

“I think Lavia is probably going to be more likely than Álvarez because Chelsea did push and try and sign him on deadline day with a late offer. So, he’s the one to watch rather than Álvarez, I would say.”

After making only two appearances for City last season, Lavia joined the Saints on a five-year contract in the summer for regular gametime and has made seven appearances, all coming in the Premier League.

Interestingly, he was on target against Chelsea in Southampton's 2-1 win in August, becoming the first player born in 2004 to score in the English top-flight.

His talents haven't transcended international boundaries yet, with Lavia yet to get called-up to Belgium's national team.

Chelsea resume 2022-23 season on 27 December

The Blues are set to resume their 2022-23 season against Bournemouth on 27 December after a 45-day break.

They will be looking to hit the ground running as the side cannot afford to slip up any more.

With 21 points from 14 games, Graham Potter's side are down to eighth position in the league table, having failed to win any of their last five top-flight matches too, including a defeat in their last three.

Potter, who'd only replaced Thomas Tuchel in September, will be feeling the heat once the campaign resumes as there's pressure on him to revive the side and get their season back on track before it's too late.

