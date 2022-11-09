Chelsea line up £43 million move for 25-year-old forward - Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Stade Rennes forward Martin Terrier, who is also been wanted by West Ham United, in January, according to Jeunes Footeux [via Hammers News].

Graham Potter is approaching his first transfer window as Chelsea manager, a role he accepted in September. The Blues seem prepared to back the Englishman when the window opens in less than two months.

The attack appears to be an area Potter is keen on strengthening during the January transfer window. Rennes forward Terrier has thus emerged as a target for the London giants, according to the aforementioned source.

Potter is keen to take the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window, as per the report. The player, though, will cost Chelsea a whopping sum of around £43 million (€50 million).

The Blues' interest in Terrier will be a blow to West Ham, who have also been linked with a move for the forward. Irons manager David Moyes is said to be a huge admirer of the player.

Chelsea and West Ham could even be involved in a tug-of-war for the Terrier's signature in January. A move to the Premier League could be tempting for the Frenchman.

How has Chelsea target Terrier fared for Rennes?

Terrier initially came through the ranks at Lille and has plied his trade in France throughout his career so far. He also played for RC Strasbourg and Olympique Lyon before eventually joining Rennes in 2020.

The forward has since established himself as a key player for Les Rennais, making 103 appearances across all competitions. He notably scored 41 goals and provided 19 assists in those matches.

Terrier has been in red-hot form for the French outfit this season, having scored eight goals and registered three assists in Ligue 1. He has also found the back of the net thrice in the UEFA Europa League.

The Frenchman netted five goals and provided two assists in five league games in October, helping Rennes win each of those matches. His performances even saw him being nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award along with teammate Amine Gouri and PSG's Lionel Messi.

In contrast, Chelsea have largely struggled in front of goal this season. Raheem Sterling is currently their top scorer with five goals to his name in all competitions.

Terrier, who primarily operates on the left wing, would thus be an ideal signing for the Blues. It, though, remains to be seen if they can acquire his services in January.

