Chelsea-linked Brazilian midfielder agrees shock €30m deal to sign for Premier League club: Reports

Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Chelsea target and Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca. The London side are set to pay €30 million for the Brazilian and have also booked his medical.

As per a report by Fabrizio Romano, Franca will be heading to Crystal Palace this summer. The midfielder will have his medical this week and join Roy Hodgson's side soon.

Chelsea were interested in signing the midfielder earlier this summer but moved on to other targets. They were reportedly not happy with the leaks from the Brazilian side and thus ended their interest in the 19-year-old.

Confirming the interest from Blues, Romano tweeted earlier this summer:

"Chelsea will have direct contact (with Flamengo) this week. Flamengo want around €25m (£21m). Chelsea will offer something around €20m (£17m). The add-on structure could be important."

He told GiveMeSport:

"Matheus Franca is really appreciated. He is a player that they have been following for a long time. I can mention that the player will be really excited about the possibility of joining Chelsea."

Crystal Palace have agreed on a €20 million deal with Flamengo, with another €10 million in add-ons. Daily Express have added that the Brazilian side will have a 20% sell-on clause, which will get them a good chunk of any future sale.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign a midfielder

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he wants the club to sign a midfielder this summer and wants a player with experience. He also added that Lesley Ugochukwu, who is joining from Rennes, will be going out on loan.

The manager told the media after their pre-season win over Fulham:

"It's obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area (defense). We need experience in midfield. My information is a player that is from France will sign with the idea for some loan time. I don't know (how many new signings I need) because if I say some numbers after I can create a problem. For me, it's important, the club is working really hard to try and improve all of the areas."

Chelsea are also signing Axel Disasi from AS Monaco to bolster the defense after Wesley Fofana was ruled out for a lengthy period with an ACL injury.