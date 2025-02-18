Chelsea linked with move to sign 27-year-old star targeted by Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr: Reports

Chelsea are allegedly interested in adding Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr last month.

Mitoma, 27, has cemented himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Seagulls over the last three seasons. He has helped his team establish themselves as a contender for an European berth in the Premier League.

Now, according to Caught Offside, Brighton are likely to reluctantly part ways with Mitoma for a sum of around £66 million this summer. Chelsea are said to be willing to meet the Seagulls' price tag in the near future.

However, Enzo Maresca's side have yet to hold official discussions with Brighton for a possible sale of the 26-cap Japan international. They could face stiff competition from Ronaldo's club after the end of this season.

Mitoma, who was reportedly subject to a £54 million bid from Al-Nassr last month, would pop up as a vital starter for both Chelsea and Ronaldo's outfit. The former Kawasaki Frontale man has scored 20 goals and contributed 16 assists in 95 overall appearances for his current club so far.

Former player says Chelsea could permanently lose Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate in summer

Earlier this month, Joao Felix left Chelsea and joined AC Milan on a short-term loan deal with no obligation to buy until the end of this campaign.

During a chat with Sky Italia, Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic was asked whether Felix could permanently join his club. He responded (h/t Metro):

"Everything is possible. We want to trust Joao in order to see his best performances, then everything is possible."

Earlier this month, Ibrahimovic showered praise on the Chelsea loanee:

"He is a great talent, he has experience, but he is young and can still grow a lot. We looked for a player between midfield and attack for blocked matches, against closed teams and here he can make the difference."

Opining on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate, Ibrahimovic added:

"He is a player of magic and this is something you either have or you don't. His quality speaks for itself and we are satisfied. We must now put him in a position to do the best he can."

Felix, who joined the Blues in a deal worth over £46 million from Atletico Madrid past summer, struggled for game time at his parent club last year. He started three league matches before joining Milan on loan.

So far, the 25-year-old has scored once in four overall outings for Milan.

