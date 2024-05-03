Chelsea linked with move to sign ex-Arsenal goalkeeper with €10 million price-tag: Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny ahead of the summer transfer window. As reported by Tutto Juve via Teamtalk, the Blues have set their sights on the Juventus keeper as Mauricio Pochettino looks to improve his defence.

The goalkeeping situation has been a problematic one for Chelsea for quite a while now. Since Thibaut Courtois left for Real Madrid in 2018, the Blues haven't adequately replaced the Belgian.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed for a then-club record of £71.6 million but failed to live up to his price tag. Edouard Mendy was then signed to compete with the Spanish keeper but the Senegalese also had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge before leaving for Al-Ahli in 2023.

Chelsea signed both Dorde Petrovic and Robert Sanchez last summer who have shared time between the sticks. However, neither of them has shown enough quality to become the number one for a big club like the Blues.

It has been reported that Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a new shot-stopper in the summer to shore up his backline which has conceded 59 goals in 34 Premier League games this season. They are said to be eyeing a move for experienced Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who could be available for just €10 million.

The Poland international boasts plenty of experience at the highest level for both club and country and is no stranger to the Premier League either. The 34-year-old was on the books of Arsenal for 11 years between 2006 and 2017, during which he made 181 appearances.

Szczesny has been a regular for Juventus since his move to Turin in 2017 and has been pretty solid for the Old Lady. He has made 249 appearances for the Italian giants, conceding 228 goals and keeping 103 clean sheets.

Pundit claims that struggling Chelsea star would have fared better at Arsenal

Pundit Scott Minto has claimed that Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk would have been a hit had he signed for Arsenal instead. The Ukraine international has struggled to live up to his £88 million price tag at Stamford Bridge following his switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal before Chelsea usurped them for his signature. Mikel Arteta's side eventually signed Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mudryk and the Belgian has become a crucial player for the Gunners.

Minto believes Mudryk could have been a success like Trossard had he moved to the Emirates. He said:

“The only thing I would say to that is that if Mykhaylo Mudryk had gone into Arsenal he’d have been going into great conditions, a great environment and maybe he’d be doing the same sorts of numbers [Leandro] Trossard is."

Mudryk has so far contributed with just six goals and four assists in 55 appearances for Chelsea. Meanwhile, Trossard has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 65 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.