Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for midfielder with £30 million release clause - Reports

The Premier League trio of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are chasing the signature of Villarreal winger Alex Baena, as per reports from Express Sport.

The 21-year-old Spanish attacker has a release clause of just £30 million in his deal with the Yellow Submarine that has attracted interest from the English trio.

The dynamic forward has made a blistering start to the season having scored six goals and provided two assists in 10 games for Villarreal across all competitions.

Baena spent last season on loan at Girona in the Spanish La Liga 2 helping them win promotion to La Liga through the playoffs.

He scored a total of five goals and provided seven assists in 45 games last season but seems to have improved on his end product this season.

Baena has become an integral player for Unai Emery's side this season, having scored three goals in La Liga and thrice more in the UEFA Conference League.

Villarreal currently find themselves fifth in the Spanish La Liga table and top of their group in the Conference League, much thanks to Baena's scintillating form.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all expressed their interest in the versatile attacker, who could prove to be a bargain due to his £30 million release clause.

Villarreal are reportedly looking to reward Baena with a new deal and raise his release clause to deter interest from across Europe.

As reported by Express Sport, Arsenal are still chasing reinforcements out wide and have been strongly linked with a move for Shakhar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Chelsea have also struggled for creativity up front this season and could turn to the Spaniard who could add more spark to their frontline.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have plenty of options up front but are also chasing Baena thanks to his versatility and dynamism.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal could all benefit from Alex Baena's signature

Alex Baena is a gifted young player whose biggest asset is his versatility with the player capable of slotting in practically anywhere in midfield and attack.

So far in his career, the Spaniard has played on both flanks as well as in a number nine role and sometimes even as a central midfielder.

Every manager wants such players in their squad who could be flexible from a tactical point of view.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool could all benefit from the signing of the 21-year-old and his £30 million release clause makes this a no-brainer.

