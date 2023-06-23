Chelsea and Liverpool linked midfielder reaches verbal agreement to join Arsenal: Reports

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has verbally agreed to join Arsenal despite attracting interest from other clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners do not intend to rest on their laurels after making an impressive title push last season. They are hard at work on bolstering Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. It's widely known that deals for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are being worked on.

It appears that Arsenal have made significant progress in their efforts to sign another player - Lavia. According to the aforementioned source, the Southampton midfielder has reached a verbal agreement over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City for around £10.5 million last summer. He has impressed during his time at St. Mary's so far, making 34 appearances across competitions last term. However, the midfielder is expected to leave the Saints this summer after they suffered relegation.

The Belgium international's situation at the Hampshire-based club has put several clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool on alert. However, Arsenal have stolen a march over their rivals in the race to sign the teenager, as per the report.

Arteta's side, though, are expected to wait until next month to approach Southampton with a formal offer for Lavia next month. A fee in the region of £50 million would reportedly be enough to sign the defensive midfielder. However, the Gunners are currently focused on snapping up Rice from West Ham United.

It's worth noting that Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are increasingly likely to leave the London-based club this summer. Hence, Lavia could expect to earn regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium should he make the switch.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been credited with a long-term interest in the Belgian. The Blues began talks over a potential deal for him last year and were considered the favorites to sign him. However, they have since turned their attention to other targets, including Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Lavia has also been mooted as a potential target for Liverpool, who are plotting a major midfield overhaul this summer. However, the Merseyside-based club, too, are prioritizing other targets if the report is to be believed.

Arsenal reach agreement with Chelsea for Kai Havertz

Arsenal are set to make Kai Havertz their first signing of the summer transfer window. They have agreed to pay Chelsea an initial sum of £62 million plus another £3 million for the German, according to The Athletic. The attacker has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners and is expected to undergo a medical soon.

Havertz, 24, joined Chelsea from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a deal worth up to £90 million in 2020. He has bagged 32 goals and 15 assists from 139 appearances across competitions for the Blues, primarily operating as a striker. The German notably netted the winner in the club's 1-0 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021.

It's unclear where Havertz would fit in at Arsenal as they already have a traditional No. 9 in Gabriel Jesus. There are suggestions that he is seen as a direct replacement for Granit Xhaka, who is tipped to join Leverkusen. In that case, he could operate as an advanced No. 8 in Mikel Arteta's system.

