Chelsea and Liverpool pushing to sign €100 million-rated striker this summer - Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool could lock horns for the services of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to multiple reports. The Frenchman has been in top form for the Bundesliga club this season, registering 22 goals and 12 assists from 48 games.

Ekitike's efforts have already earned him admirers at Liverpool, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via Football365). The Reds are looking for a new No. 9 this summer amid Darwin Nunez's struggles.

The Uruguayan is expected to be on his way this summer, and the Merseyside club reportedly want Alexander Isak to take his place. However, the Swede is unlikely to leave St. James' Park after Newcastle United secured qualification for the Champions League.

The situation has forced Liverpool to look for alternatives, and they have identified Ekitike as an option. The Reds want to move for the Frenchman if Nunez leaves for Saudi Arabia or Spain.

However, Ekitike is also wanted by Chelsea, according to journalist Miguel Delaney (via chelsea.news). The Blues have their eyes on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, but it appears that he could be on his way to Manchester United.

The London giants have now turned to Ekitike as a plan B to address their striker conundrum. While his price tag could be an issue, Chelsea haven't shied away from breaking the bank for young talents in recent years.

The 22-year-old initially joined Frankfurt in January 2024 on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before the move was made permanent in April. He is under contract at the Waldstadion until 2029 and is reportedly valued at €100m.

Will Chelsea battle Liverpool for the services of Joao Pedro?

Joao Pedro

Liverpool are keen to secure the services of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs (via football-talk). The Daily Mail reported last week that Chelsea are also interested in the Brazilian and even held talks with the Seagulls regarding a move.

Joao Pedro has registered 10 goals and seven assists from 30 games this season and is under contract until 2028. The Reds are planning attacking reinforcements after missing out on the Champions League trophy this season.

The Merseyside club are eyeing multiple candidates for the job and reportedly have the Brazilian on their shortlist as well. Brighton are said to be asking for more than the £30m they paid for his services, which shouldn't be a problem for Liverpool.

Jacobs, interestingly, has added that Chelsea are not eyeing the 23-year-old at the moment, although Newcastle United are in the race.

