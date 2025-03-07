Chelsea and Liverpool set for transfer tussle to sign 19-year-old LaLiga breakout star next summer: Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Real Betis forward Jesus Rodriguez in the summer. Both sides are interested in the teenage forward, who is enjoying a fine season in LaLiga with Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Fichajes.net report that the Real Betis youngster is a summer target for both the Premier League sides. The 19-year-old has a release clause of around €50 million in his contract with the Andalusian club, and will command a sizeable transfer fee if he were to move.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a potential replacement for star forward Mohamed Salah, and are in the market for wide forwards. Similarly, Chelsea are keen to add a left winger to their squad with the ongoing travails of Mykhailo Mudryk and the lack of attacking depth in their ranks.

Jesus Rodriguez, a Real Betis academy graduate, is enjoying a breakout campaign with his boyhood club, having only made his senior debut in October 2024. He has since earned a starting berth, displacing Abde Ezzalzouli on the left flank.

Rodriguez, a Spain U-19 international, has made 17 senior appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The youngster has started each of his side's last seven league games this term.

Chelsea have shown more interest in the Spanish teenager than their Premier League rivals Liverpool and may move quickly for him in the summer. Real Betis are not keen to sell, having just sold another youngster Assane Diao in January, but will be tempted if a compelling offer is made.

Bayern Munich join Chelsea, Liverpool in race for Spanish midfielder: Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios for the summer, as per Fichajes.net. The Atletico Madrid man is a wanted man, having impressed since making his debut for Los Colchoneros.

The Spain U-21 international is versatile and able to control the game from deep, while also being able to play as a box-to-box midfielder. The youngster is being targeted by the German side as a potential replacement for Joshua Kimmich, who appears to be edging closer to an exit.

Chelsea have indicated their interest in Barrios as they look to sign another technically gifted midfielder to take some pressure off the injury-prone Romeo Lavia. Similarly, Liverpool want the midfielder, who is contracted with Atleti until 2028, having failed to land Martin Zubimendi last summer.

