Chelsea and Liverpool in talks to complete shock swap deal involving Mason Mount: Reports

Liverpool, who are reportedly eager to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer, could send Diogo Jota the other way to complete the transfer.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, a shocking swap deal could take place between Liverpool and Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Reds are reportedly very interested in landing Mount and could include Jota in the deal to make the deal lucrative for the Blues.

Mount, who has been at Stamford Bridge his entire career, sees his contract expire in June 2024. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, extension talks have been going on for quite some time but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Meanwhile, the Reds have supposedly been keeping tabs on Mount since February and are expected to make their move if he becomes available this summer. The Merseysiders want to reinforce their midfield and it is believed they will look to sign two or three midfielders this summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are lacking a competent center forward. Kai Havertz, with only nine goals in all competitions, has emerged as their leading scorer this season, which paints a realistic picture of their troubles in front of goal. They are expected to sign a new forward this summer and could be enticed by the prospect of getting Jota.

The Portugal ace has scored his fair share of goals since moving to Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers, netting 34 times and claiming 16 assists in 104 appearances across competitions.

Glen Johnson believes Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher would “bite Liverpool’s arm off” to seal a summer transfer

The Independent have credited Liverpool with an interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. The former Crystal Palace man has struggled for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season and is believed to be open to a change of scenery.

Glen Johnson, who played for both clubs, believes that the Englishman would have no issues joining the Pensioners’ rivals, as he is desperate to play more. Speaking to BetFred, the former defender said:

“He certainly has potential and he has a lot to learn. He’s capable of eventually being good enough to play for Liverpool, but I don’t think he’s quite there yet. He can certainly kick on under a good manager and you can understand why they are in the market for him. He’s not getting a lot of game time for Chelsea and he’s going to want to go and play.

“I think he would bite Liverpool’s arm off to get that opportunity if I’m being honest.”

Gallagher, 23, has featured in 36 games for Frank Lampard’s side this season, scoring once and claiming an assist. Out of the 27 Premier League games he has featured in, Gallagher has only started 11.

