Chelsea could loan out 5 players in the next 24 hours 

Chelsea's loan army is already over 30 members strong, and it is only going to get bigger. Mirror report that the Blues are looking to loan out a few players before the domestic window closes and have named five stars who could be shown the door.

They report that Baba Rahman, Dujon Sterling and Jake Clarke-Salter could be on their way out, while also naming Charly Musonda and Billy Gilmour in the same list. Championship sides have shown interest in getting players from Chelsea and the Blues are currently evaluating their options.

The chances of Gilmour going out on loan looks unlikely as things stand, as he was a part of the first team before the 2019-20 season was halted because of the coronavirus. The young Scotsman has featured for the first team as well and started in the 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup last season.

Frank Lampard also handed him more minutes in the Premier League once the league restarted. However, a knee injury forced him to miss the last couple of months, and he is expected to make his comeback in November.

Musonda is also recovering from a terrible injury that has kept him out for over 400 days now. He underwent knee surgery in August 2019 and is slowly recovering at Chelsea's training ground - Cobham. Any move for him would be in January based on his rehabilitation in the next few weeks.

Who could leave Chelsea on loan?

Billy Gilmour is one of Chelsea's brightest prospects

The three other players mentioned by Mirror - Baba Rahman, Dujon Sterling and Jake Clarke-Salter - are very likely to head out on loan. All three players have attracted solid interest and could be playing against each other in the Championship this season.

Baba Rahman is a target for Middlesbrough, and the left-back is expected to join them in the next 24 hours. Dujon Sterling was a target for Queens Park Rangers, but nothing has materialized yet.

Jake Clarke-Salter has multiple offers, with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town keen on signing the Chelsea youngster. The Owls are reportedly the front-runners right now and a move could be finalized today.