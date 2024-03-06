Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku makes decision on future amid successful AS Roma loan spell: Reports

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku is allegedly interested in continuing his stay at AS Roma as he is keen to seal a permanent move this summer.

After failing to find himself in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the 2023-24 campaign at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku moved to Roma on a deadline day switch last summer. He has bagged 17 goals, including 10 in the Serie A, in 34 appearances across all competitions this term.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Lukaku has expressed his wish to remain at Roma following the club's recent run of good form. His future, however, will be decided on the Giallorossi's talks with his parent club.

Chelsea, who spent over £100 million to snap up three strikers last summer, could decide to let go of Lukaku this summer. They are allegedly willing to entertain bids of around £36 million for the Belgian star.

Lukaku, who has netted 67 goals in 121 Serie A matches for Inter Milan and Roma so far, has made 59 appearances across two separate stints for the Blues. The 30-year-old striker has started 33 of them so far, scoring 15 goals and recording three goals in the process.

Pundit wants Chelsea to sign 27-year-old

Speaking recently to the Premier League Productions, ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood urged Chelsea to snap up Brentford striker Ivan Toney. He said (h/t HITC):

"This would be a sensible signing if they would take Ivan Toney. They have taken players who are a little bit younger than Ivan, but they haven't had any experience of the Premier League. They can't have any more risks in the transfer market. They need to get [players who are] sure things."

Lauding Toney's exploits in the Premier League, Sherwood continued:

"[Ivan Toney] is the nearest thing to a sure thing you are ever going to find. He has the experience of scoring goals in the Premier League. If he was at Chelsea, then he would be prolific."

Toney, 27, has been a subject of transfer speculation for the last few months as his deal is set to run out on June 2025. He has also reportedly attracted attention from Arsenal and Manchester United of late.

A former Newcastle United man, Toney has found the back of the net 36 times and laid out nine assists in 74 Premier League matches for Brentford so far. He is said to be valued in the region of £80 million.