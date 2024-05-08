Chelsea loanee set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer and join Turkish giants - Reports

Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech is set to leave Stamford Bridge to permanently join Galatasaray in the summer. The Turkish giants signed him on a loan deal with a buy clause last summer.

Ziyech has enjoyed an impressive time at Rams Park this season, racking up six goals and three assists in 16 league games. He also scored two goals and provided an assist in five Champions League games. His performances have impressed Galatasaray, who now want to sign him permanently.

This is according to a report from Standard (via GOAL) which claimed that they have triggered the clause in his loan deal in order to keep him in Turkey. This won't be the first time Hakim Ziyech has nearly left Chelsea, with the playmaker notably headed for Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window of 2023.

The deal eventually fell, leading to his return to Stamford Bridge, as he had already left for Paris. However, the 31-year-old can now look toward his future in the hopes that he can continue to impress for Galatasaray, who have chosen to take him on a permanent basis.

Thomas Tuchel refuses to rule out future Chelsea move

While Ziyech might be sticking to Turkey, others are looking for a return to Stamford Bridge. Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to rule out a potential return to Chelsea in a recent interview as speculation about his future continues. The German tactician lifted the Blues' second-ever Champions League title in 2021.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the German coach addressed the links of a return to West London, saying (via Football London):

“I’d rather not answer but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure, it was a very, very special time and I remember it very well.”

Tuchel has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well, with the Red Devils also enduring a poor season. However, his old club Chelsea have also endured a disappointing season albeit with a late resurgence. Mauricio Pochettino will hope he can do enough to convince the owner Todd Boehly to keep him in the job, with his tactical machinations showing signs of paying off finally.