Chelsea looking to address 3 key positions as they plot ambitious summer spending spree: Reports

Chelsea will reportedly look to buy players in three areas this summer, as per Transfer Sector on X (via Nizaar Kinsella). The Blues are preparing for another summer of big investments, as per the report.

The latest report indicates that the Blues will look to add new faces in left-back, centre-back and the forward position.

Chelsea have spent north of £1 billion since Todd Boehly took over in the summer of 2022. The Blues have revamped their squad, with a mass exodus taking place in recent years.

Club veterans like Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger alongside academy products like Mason Mount have left Chelsea. More are expected to depart, with names like Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, and Thiago Silva also doing the rounds on the rumor mill.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League standings with 39 points after 27 games. The Blues have a game in hand on the five clubs directly above them and can potentially jump to eighth if they win the extra match. They will want to seek an European berth in order to add big names to their club next summer.

Left-back, centre-back, striker - What is Chelsea's current situation at the moment?

Chelsea currently have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at left-back. Ian Maatsen is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, with Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashille also playing there at the moment. With Chilwell's injury, Cucurella's poor form, and Maatsen's contract concern - it is understandable why Chelsea are looking at fresh options.

As for centre-backs, the Blues have a plethora of options - Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashille, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, and young Alfie Gilchrist. With Silva now in his 40s (and likely to leave), Fofana out injured all season, Badiashille also injury prone, the Blues are likely to lack depth and leadership qualities next season. It is thus obvious as to why they want to sign a new player.

Chelsea have wanted a new forward for quite some time, as per reports. They have loaned out Armando Broja (to Fulham) and Romelu Lukaku (to AS Roma). Young Nicolas Jackson has done well but continues to miss easy chances while Christopher Nkunku has been repeatedly injured. It is no surprise why they want a new number nine who can hold the backline and allow other players to attack around him.