Chelsea looking to get rid of 28-year-old who earns in excess of £100k per week: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell Ross Barkley this summer as the midfielder is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Once among the most promising players in English football, Barkley left his boyhood club Everton to join the Blues in January 2018 for £15 million (per BBC Sport). He even signed a five-and-a-half-year deal to make the switch to west London.

However, the England international's career has stagnated during his time at the Blues. The Mirror has now claimed that Chelsea are actively looking to get rid of the playmaker, who reportedly earns over £100,000 per week and has a year left on his current deal.

Barkley spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Aston Villa. Despite an excellent start to life in the West Midlands, the former European champions turned down the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The former Everton star has played 100 times for the Blues. However, he made just six appearances in the Premier League last term, with the competition for places in Thomas Tuchel's side extremely high.

Chelsea offer Ross Barkley to two of his former sides

According to the aforementioned Mirror article, the Blues have offered Everton and Aston Villa the chance to re-sign Barkley this summer although neither side are yet to take up the proposition.

A return to Villa looks unlikely as the side already have plenty of options in attacking midfield with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia. John McGinn and Douglas Luiz are excellent options in the number 8 role.

A more realistic option for Barkley would be a return to Goodison Park despite the fact that Everton fans were angry at him for leaving the Merseyside club in favor of a move down south.

However, Frank Lampard's side have been extremely quiet in the window so far. After barely surviving in the Premier League last season, they could do with all the experienced, talented players they can get.

Discussing the Liverpool-born midfielder last season, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel gave a damning verdict in which he stated:

"Normally you expect, and this is not a secret, somebody to go on loan from Chelsea to Aston Villa that he is the main guy at Aston Villa and then he comes back and takes the next steps."

"This has not happened, so maybe there is a long way to go, but you never know. He has the ability, so let's see. It's never too late and I will give him the support that I can. We need to wait and have patience."

