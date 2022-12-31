Chelsea looking to hijack Arsenal's move for 22-year-old superstar - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly looking to hijack Arsenal's deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk (via The Guardian).

Mudryk has been in dazzling form for his club side this season. The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

The Gunners are interested in pursuing the Ukrainian, who was linked with Brentford last summer.

Shakhtar, however, are holding out for a fee of £85 million and have rejected Arsenal's initial offer of €60 million.

While the player is a keen admirer of Mikel Arteta's team, the Blues have also turned their attention to Mudryk.

Chelsea have made attacking reinforcements one of their main aims in the transfer market.

David Datro Fofana has already arrived from Molde FK. Apart from Fofana, Christopher Nkunku is also set to arrive at the club from RB Leipzig next summer.

Graham Potter's side are also interested in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. However, signing Fernandez might be too costly a deal for the west London side during January, as he could cost around €120 million.

Chelsea can turn their attention to Mudryk if the Fernandez deal doesn't follow through.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister made a name for himself during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The industrious midfielder was also the provider for Argentina's second goal in the final against France, scored by Angel di Maria.

Mac Allister, who currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion, is reportedly being considered as a backup by Chelsea if Enzo Fernandez doesn't arrive in January.

Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder. He will be a great addition to the midfield to partner with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Arteta, however, is solely concerned with the team he has in hand. The Spaniard didn't even comment on Mudryk's transfer as he told the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton:

"I cannot talk about players that are not ours."

He was further quizzed about the contract extensions of his team's players, saying:

"I hope so. That’s more for Edu and the board to discuss with him, but what I know is the player is really happy, the player wants to be here - and that’s the main thing."

Arsenal are set to face Brighton away in the Premier League on December 31.

