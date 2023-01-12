Chelsea looking to recall on loan 28-year-old midfielder and let him join another club for free - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to recall Tiemoue Bakayoko from AC Milan after the Italian side refused to use him. However, the Frenchman will not be a part of Graham Potter's side either as the Blues plan to release him from his contract.

As per a report by Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph, Balayoko is set to be freed from the AC Milan bench. Chelsea are ready to end his loan spell and they will allow him to join another club on a free transfer.

Mike McGrath @mcgrathmike Tiemoue Bakayoko in talks with #ACMilan to end his loan from Chelsea. #CFC are willing to let French midfielder move to another club on a free transfer Tiemoue Bakayoko in talks with #ACMilan to end his loan from Chelsea. #CFC are willing to let French midfielder move to another club on a free transfer

The Rossoneri are unwilling to use Bakayoko as they would have to make the move permanent if he plays at least 45 minutes in 15 matches this season. They do not want to risk giving the Frenchman minutes as he has done well for them in the past.

However, Bakayoko hasn't played a single minute for the Italian club this season.

The midfielder has a contract until 2024 at Chelsea, but the club are ready to release him as they did with Ross Barkley earlier in the season.

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko had an incident with the police

Italian police were spotted holding Tiemoue Bakayoko and his family at gunpoint in 2022 after a case of mistaken identity.

Shocking footage emerges of cops 'mistakenly' arresting Tiemoue Bakayoko in Milan & frisking him on the road.



Someone in his car was held at gunpoint.



Luckily, another cop identified the Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder & he was let go immediately.



Someone in his car was held at gunpoint.

Luckily, another cop identified the Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder & he was let go immediately.

The Chelsea loanee spoke about the incident and said:

"Making an error is human. I don't have a problem admitting that. However, the methods they used pose a problem. It needs to be made known that in the video you don't see everything, perhaps just the most calm part."

He added:

"I found myself with a gun a metre away from me, and [so did] the passenger. They really put our lives in danger. The consequences could have been more serious if I had not remained calm and if I had not been recognised in time."

The Italian Police issued a statement regarding the same:

"It should be noted that the search occurred in an operational context that justified the adoption of the highest security measures. Also as a function of self-protection, and [it] was carried out in a manner absolutely consistent with the type of alarm in progress."

The statement further stated:

"Once the person had been identified and [it had been] established that he was not involved, the service was resumed without any kind of remark from the person concerned."

Bakayoko was linked with a move to Valencia after the Spanish side appointed Gennaro Gattuso as their manager last summer.

