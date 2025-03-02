Chelsea have made multiple enquiries about Serie A star's situation at club ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Tijjani Reijnders, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Dutch midfielder has been outstanding for AC Milan of late and the club are already planning to tie him down to a new deal.

Reijnders has registered 12 goals and three assists from 39 games across competitions this season. His contract at the San Siro runs until 2028, but that hasn't stopped suitors from eyeing him with interest.

Chelsea are also in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. Romeo Lavia has struggled to stay fit, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is not a guaranteed starter.

The London giants apparently want to add more quality to the middle of the park this year and have identified Reijnders as an option. The Blues have targeted younger players of late, but could be willing to make an exception for the 26-year-old.

Chelsea have already made multiple enquiries about the player, although they are yet to arrive with an official bid. However, Reijnders is expected to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri until 2030 and wants to stay at the club.

Speaking recently, Moretto insisted that AC Milan will only let the Dutch midfielder leave for a massive fee.

“I want to make a clarification here: I personally believe that AC Milan will do everything possible to keep Tijjani Reijnders unless an offer really comes that is out of the market [huge]." [H/T Yahoo Sports]

Interestingly, Reijnders' situation could become complicated if AC Milan miss out on the Champions League qualification for next season.

Are Chelsea set to sign a Brazilian prodigy?

Chelsea are close to securing the services of Brazilian left-back Denner from Corinthians, according to journalist Vene Casagrande. The 17-year-old has caught the eye with the youth side, but is yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

Nevertheless, the Blues are convinced with his efforts and have decided to pay €15m for his services, which includes add-ons. The teenager has registered four goals and one assist from 18 appearances for the junior side, so there's no doubt regarding his talent.

However, Denner can only make the move to Stamford Bridge once he turns 18 in July 2026. The Brazilian has already agreed terms for a long-term deal with Chelsea, while Corinthians will have a sell-on clause in the contract. The move is in line with the Blues' recent strategy of investing in talented young footballers.

