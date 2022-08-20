Chelsea made surprise enquiry for Manchester United star - reports

Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. The Blues are seemingly keen to sign another centre-back before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

According to Sportsmail, Thomas Tuchel's side have made an enquiry about Maguire's availability. Chelsea parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

The club were therefore expected to sign two top-quality defenders to replace the duo. They acquired Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last month and have been heavily courting Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana.

But with Leicester taking a tough stance, Chelsea could therefore look at alternative options in the transfer market. Harry Maguire has emerged as a potential target for the club.

The England international endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. Despite his disappointing performances last season, Erik ten Hag opted to show his faith in the defender by retaining him as the club's captain.

However, the former Leicester City star's underwhelming displays against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford could result in him losing his place in the club's starting line-up to Raphael Varane.

Chelsea could look to offer Maguire an escape route and the chance to resurrect his career. The west London club could attempt to negotiate a swap deal with Manchester United which would see the Red Devils receive American winger Christian Pulisic in exchange for the England defender.

As per The Athletic, Ten Hag's side are considering signing the former Borussia Dortmund star on loan. Manchester United currently lack quality and depth in attack and are therefore expected to sign a forward before the close of the transfer window.

Christian Pulisic has struggled to nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up since the German took over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. He could therefore seek a move away from the club to play regular football and rejuvenate his career.

Manchester United could be open to parting ways with Chelsea target Harry Maguire

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United could be open to parting ways with Chelsea target Harry Maguire. The England international has been in dismal form over the last 12 months and has become a scapegoat at the club.

The Red Devils also possess a number of centre-backs, including the likes of Raphael Varanae, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Phil Jones. Hence, the 13-time Premier League champions are not short of defensive options and have ready-made replacements for Maguire.

Furthermore, the former Leicester City defender is set to turn 30 next year. Manchester United could struggle to offload him in the future if he is unable to turnaround his fortunes at Old Trafford.

The opportunity to get a promising young winger like Christian Pulisic in exchange for an underperforming centre-back could prove to be a golden opportunity for Ten Hag's side.

