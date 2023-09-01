Chelsea make €30 million offer to sign Norwegian forward - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a €30 million bid to sign Norwegian attacker Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

As per journalist Pietar-Jan Calcoen of Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad, the Blues have submitted a bid of €30 million to prise out Nusa from Brugge. He tweeted (as translated from German):

"There is a chance that #ClubBrugge will lose another goldcrest. A club from the #PremierLeague - I'm still finding out which team it is - has reported with an offer of thirty million euros for Antonio Nusa."

In another tweet, he said:

"It is #CFC that Nusa is trying to seduce (offer of 30 million euros). Will Club and the player tack? Nusa has always said they want to stay for at least one more season."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nusa, 18, is a verstatile winger, who predominantly plays down the wings. Since arriving at Brugge in 2021, he has bagged four goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions. This season, he has scored once and assisted twice in eight games.

The Blues are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements after a massive clearout this summer. The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku (on loan) have left, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's men a tad light up front.

Nusa has played for Norway's age-group teams but is yet to debut for their senior side.

How have Chelsea fared this season?

Pochettino's Blues have had a decent start to the season.

Chelsea kicked off the Mauricio Pochettino era with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League giants Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13. Luis Diaz's 18th-minute strike was cancelled out by debutant Axel Disasi's 37th-minute effort.

The Blues came undone in their next league outing. They lost 3-1 at West Ham United, with Carney Chukwuemeka scoring in the 27th minute for Pochettino's men.

The Premier League giants, though, registered their first competitive win under Pochettino by dispatching new boys Luton Town 3-0 in the league. Raheem Sterling starred with a brace, while new signing Nicolas Jackson also opened his accont.

In their Carabao Cup opener in midweek, a much-changed Blues team recovered from a goal down to beat League 2 side AFC Wimbledon 2-1. Noni Madueke restored parity in the first minute of first-half added time before Enzo Fernandez drilled home a 72nd-minute winner.

Chelsea next take on Nottingham Forest at home in the league on Saturday (September 2) before the international break.