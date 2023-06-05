Chelsea make €60m offer for new goalkeeper and identify Plan B if move fails - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. They are rumored to have Inter Milan custodian Andre Onana as their Plan B if their pursuit of Maignan falls through.

The Blues were heavily linked with Onana last month, even though he signed for Inter only at the start of the 2022-23 season. However, according to La Repubblica (via FC Inter News H/T Sport Witness), Maignan is now ahead in their wishlist.

Sport Witness' report added that Chelsea have submitted an offer worth around €60 million to Milan. The Frenchman is notably contracted to the Rossoneri until June 2026.

If Chelsea are unable to sign Maignan, they could target Onana. The aforementioned report has speculated that the transfer for the latter could involve Kalidou Koulibaly and cash being sent to Inter. Koulibaly endured a disappointing debut campaign for the Blues after arriving from S.S.C. Napoli only last summer.

In case their pursuit of Onana also hits a dead end, Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is said to be the Chelsea's other option. Vicario notably joined his current team only last summer.

Reports about the Premier League giants' intentions to sign a new goalkeeper come after both their goalkeepers endured difficult 2022-23 seasons.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, restored to the starting XI after Edouard Mendy's injury, struggled to find his best form. Mendy, meanwhile, played just 12 times in which he shipped 17 goals and kept only one clean sheet.

Looking at how all three rumored Chelsea goalkeeper targets performed in the 2022-23 season

Chelsea's first priority, Mike Maignan, endured a difficult season on a personal level due to a calf injury that also forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman was restricted to just 22 Serie A appearances, in which he conceded 21 goals and kept eight clean sheets. Maignan recorded an average save percentage of 67% and made one error leading to a shot throughout the season.

He also surprisingly got an assist in AC Milan's 2-0 league win over S.S. Lazio last month.

Meanwhile, Andre Onana began the season on Inter Milan's bench. However, he became a part of their starting XI in the Nerazzurri's ninth Serie A match of the season and has largely made the goalkeeper's spot his own.

In 24 league games, Onana conceded 24 goals and kept eight clean sheets. He had a save percentage of 72% and made no errors leading to a shot or a goal in the league.

His displays in the UEFA Champions League have been even better, with Inter making it into the final. Onana has played in all of their 12 matches in the competition, incredibly keeping eight clean sheets. He has saved 81% of the shots he has faced in the Champions League this term.

Lastly, Guglielmo Vicario played 31 of Empoli's 38 Serie A matches this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 39 goals. His displays helped them finish 14th in the standings for the second consecutive season.

