Chelsea make Brighton star their transfer priority as Graham Potter looks to raid former club: Reports

Chelsea are interested in reuniting their new manager Graham Potter with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the near future, according to reputed journalist Simon Phillips.

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as a crucial member of the Seagulls in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has netted two goals and laid out two assists in 23 overall appearances.

An all-action box-to-box midfielder, Caicedo initially broke into Brighton's first-team in the second half of last term after returning from a short-term loan spell at Belgian Pro League side Beerschot. Replacing the outgoing Yves Bissouma this summer, the Ecuadorian has started all 13 of his team's Premier League games in the ongoing season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips shed light on Chelsea's pursuit of Caicedo, claiming the midfielder to be a top transfer target. He said:

"He's clearly been an important player during his time at Brighton. So, he's a player who, if he becomes available, or Chelsea feel that they can do a deal for him in January, or in the summer, then they'll certainly try for him. He's clearly rated highly by Potter and he's quite high up on the list of potential midfield targets."

Meanwhile, Brighton are open to cashing in on Caicedo at the end of the ongoing campaign for a fee in the region of £85 million, as per Mirror. Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Speaking to Ole (via 90min) earlier in September, Caicedo shared his thoughts about transfer speculations linking him to the Blues. He said:

"I think Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world, and nobody would turn down an offer from a club like that. It is a dream to be part of one of the best teams in the world and succeed there."

With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante out of contract next summer, Chelsea are said to be keen to delve deep into the transfer market for a top midfielder. The west London club have already signed two young midfielders, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei, with an eye on the future.

Chelsea remain interested in transfer target despite failed move in the summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have retained their interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan despite failing to sign him earlier this summer. The Blues have identified the player as one of the top talents for both their present and future.

Zakharyan, 19, has established himself as Dynamo Moscow's prime creative outlet over the past two seasons. The Russian, who has earned four international caps so far, has scored 15 goals and laid out 20 assists in 66 overall appearances for the VTB Arena outfit.

As per Transfermarkt, Zakharyan is currently valued at £13.5 million.

