Chelsea make contact with Barcelona over move 21-year-old star: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado this summer. The Spaniard has been integral to Hansi Flick's young and dynamic squad this season.

Ad

Marc Casado came through Barcelona's iconic La Masia academy. He made his senior team debut in a UEFA Champions League game against Victoria Plzen in November 2022. However, the youngster gained prominence after the arrival of Hansi Flick last summer, making 30 appearances across competitions for the Catalans this season.

Alongside now-injured fellow La Masia graduate Marc Bernal, Casado has partly resolved Barca's pivot crisis since the departure of Sergio Busquets in 2023. The youngster is best known for his playmaking abilities although he has yet to score his first goal for Barca.

Ad

Trending

According to reports by Cadena SER (h/t Caught Offside), Chelsea are keen on securing Casado's services this summer. The Blues were reportedly interested in the Spaniard last summer as well and have made contact with Barcelona over a transfer in recent weeks.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that Chelsea have little hope of acquiring the youngster. Hansi Flick has reportedly promised a crucial first-team role to Casado and his current contract is valid until June 2028.

Ad

Given the Catalans' lack of alternative pivots and Marc Bernal's critical injury, it is unlikely for the club to negotiate for Casado. The report also indicates that Marc Casado is not keen on leaving his boyhood side.

Chelsea already have options like Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, and Moises Caiceco to cover similar positions as Casado on the pitch. The Blues may benefit from developing some of their other areas of concern, including signing a new goalkeeper and a striker.

Ad

Barcelona lead race to sign Jonathan Tah despite Chelsea and Manchester United's interest: Reports

Jonathan Tah - Source: Getty

According to recent reports by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Jonathan Tah. The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back is reportedly prioritizing a move to Camp Nou over the Premier League.

Ad

Tah's contract with Leverkusen runs out in June 2025 and the Catalans have been eyeing him on a free transfer for a while. Given their difficult financial situation, La Blaugrana could benefit from a signing like Tah for free.

The German international has been impressive for Leverkusen as they won the Bundesliga while remaining unbeaten and reached the Europa League final in the 2023-24 campaign.

Tah's reported preference for a move to Barcelona marks a blow for Chelsea since the Blues lost Thiago Silva last summer. If Tah does not join them, coach Enzo Maresca could benefit from looking at other alternatives over the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback