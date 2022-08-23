Chelsea make contact over potential move for 23-year-old forward with €150 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea have enquired about the possibility of signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

Chelsea have made six major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over €200 million.

The Blues are expected to bolster their ranks further before the window closes on September 1. They are currently focused on bringing in a new centre-back but signing a new forward is also on the agenda.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had two bids of up to €53 million turned down by Everton for Anthony Gordon. Despite the Toffees holding firm, Chelsea are confident of striking a deal for the 21-year-old this week, according to The Times.

Times Sport @TimesSport Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal for Everton’s Anthony Gordon this week. The Stamford Bridge side are also working on a deal to sign forward Rafael Leão from AC Milan thetimes.co.uk/article/chelse… Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal for Everton’s Anthony Gordon this week. The Stamford Bridge side are also working on a deal to sign forward Rafael Leão from AC Milan thetimes.co.uk/article/chelse…

Meanwhile, the London giants are also pursuing a deal for AC Milan forward Leao, as per the English daily. They have, in fact, made contact over a potential move for the 23-year-old.

According to Moretto, discussions over a deal have taken place between the parties involved. The Stamford Bridge outfit, though, are yet to make a formal offer for the former Lille forward.

Milan are seemingly reluctant to sanction a move for Leao this late in the transfer window. They have responded to Chelsea's interest in the player by referring to the €150 million release clause in his contract, as per the Relevo journalist.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto Es cierto que el Chelsea ha preguntado por Rafael Leão. Hay conversaciones entre las partes, tal y como ha adelantado @DuncanCastles . Pero NO hay oferta oficial, firme. El Milan se remite a la cláusula: 150M€. Es cierto que el Chelsea ha preguntado por Rafael Leão. Hay conversaciones entre las partes, tal y como ha adelantado @DuncanCastles. Pero NO hay oferta oficial, firme. El Milan se remite a la cláusula: 150M€.

Meanwhile, PA journalist Nick Purewal has claimed that the Blues have been encouraged to initiate talks for Leao. Tuchel's side had cooled their interest in the Portugal international after Milan grew confident about tying him down to a new deal earlier in the summer.

However, Leao, whose contract expires in 2024, is yet to agree to a new deal with the Serie A giants. Signing the forward this summer remains a herculean task for the Premier League club.

Nick Purewal @NickPurewal #ChelseaFC understood to have been encouraged towards a second set of talks on a deal for Rafael Leao. A deal for the AC Milan forward this summer still seems a tall order for #CFC however #ChelseaFC understood to have been encouraged towards a second set of talks on a deal for Rafael Leao. A deal for the AC Milan forward this summer still seems a tall order for #CFC however

It now remains to be seen if Chelsea can convince Milan to lower their asking price for Leao.

How has Chelsea target Leao fared for Milan?

Leao joined Milan from Ligue 1 outfit Lille for around €30 million in the summer of 2019. He has since been a regular player for the club, making 117 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 Serie A matches for the Rossoneri last term. His contributions helped Stefano Pioli's side clinch the league title.

