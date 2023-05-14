Chelsea make crucial Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter admission as Mauricio Pochettino agrees deal to become manager: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea's ownership have come clean about their recent managerial decisions. Reports suggest the Blues' bosses, Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group, are now admitting that sacking Thomas Tuchel might have been an error of judgment. Moreover, they concede that their subsequent appointment of Graham Potter was as an overcorrection for their initial mistake.

Tuchel, a much-adored figure among the Blues faithful and the team itself, was unceremoniously dismissed just a few games into Boehly and Clearlake Capital's co-ownership. This decision was made after a comprehensive summer overhaul which saw the club welcome high-profile talents such as Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, and Wesley Fofana.

Graham Potter was ushered in to fill the void left by Tuchel's departure. However, his tenure at the helm was short-lived, barely spanning seven months. Despite the tumultuous relationship with Tuchel, Chelsea's brass now agree that it might have been more strategic to retain the charismatic German for a season to allow a smoother transition.

In retrospect, there's a growing sentiment that they may have overplayed their hand by bringing in Potter so swiftly. Despite his ability to forge strong relationships with executives and owners, the club's performance under his guidance was subpar. As a result, the board felt compelled to intervene and change course, hiring Frank Lampard as the interim.

Chelsea are reportedly on the cusp of bringing in former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine tactician, along with assistant Jesus Perez and his usual coaching team, is expected to take the reins at the end of the season officially. Pochettino is said to be well aware of the monumental task he's about to undertake.

As they prepare for a new chapter, Pochettino and Chelsea's sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, are already discussing potential squad enhancements. However, they also recognize the need to offload surplus players to maintain financial equilibrium.

Chelsea turned to Frank Lampard to right the ship, but the club legend has struggled so far

In the midst of these managerial shifts, Chelsea turned to a familiar face in Frank Lampard to steady the ship on an interim basis. However, the beloved former player has found it challenging to spark a revival.

The Blues are currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table with a modest tally of 43 points. If they suffer another loss this season, it will tie the dubious record of their 1997-98 campaign for the most league losses in a single season.

Following a frustrating 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, Lampard once again lamented his side's lack of intensity on the ball. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's sluggish approach, particularly in the first half of the game.

"The second half was ours, control of the game was ours, obviously, in terms of possession, but in the first half we weren't dynamic enough in the top end of the pitch."

"Everything we spoke about at the start of the game, it was too slow. Unfortunately, it seems to be intrinsic here at the minute where we play a lot of passes but they are not to break lines or to threaten the opposition in the top end of the pitch."

This ongoing struggle for potency in attack highlights a deeper issue that Lampard and his successor, Mauricio Pochettino, will need to address.

