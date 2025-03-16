Chelsea make decision on Andrey Santos as they continue to sign midfielders: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to include Andrey Santos in their senior squad after the end of the midfielder's temporary spell at Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg.

The Blues, who are fighting for a top four spot in the Premier League, are allegedly aiming to reshape their squad this summer. They are believed to be keen to permanently part ways with seven or eight stars this year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have agreed to sign young midfielder Dario Essugo from Sporting CP for a fee of close to £18.5 million. They have offered the 20-year-old Portuguese, who is on loan at UD Las Palmas now, a seven-year contract, as per BBC.

Now, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues' plan to use Santos next campaign is unlikely to be affected by Essugo's signing. They have always deemed the Brazilian to be a key part of their project and will likely be used as a bench option.

Santos, who joined Chelsea in a potential £18 million switch from Vasco da Gama in 2023, has made 25 overall appearances for Strasbourg this term. The 20-year-old midfielder has scored eight goals and registered three assists for the French side this season.

Journalist hails Chelsea-bound young attacker

Earlier this month, Chelsea reportedly agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP forward Geovany Quenda, who will join the Blues in 2026. They are set to pay an initial £40 million for the teenager, according to BBC.

Commenting on Quenda, CNN Portugal journalist Joao Paiva told BBC:

"We started hearing about Quenda a few years ago, when he was 14 or 15 in the youth teams at Sporting, and he already had some qualities – impressive skills, quickness of the movements and how fast he can be. We already consider him a fantastic player, but he has a lot of room to grow."

Sharing more thoughts on the left-footed wide operator, Paiva added:

"Quenda is a fast player, quick player and this is his first season in Sporting's first team. He didn't start the season as a winger, the position he plays now. He started more as an offensive right-back in the system Ruben Amorim used to play, because Sporting didn't have a good enough option at the time."

Claiming Quenda is talented enough to play for Chelsea now, he said:

"The stats this season, he has two goals and [eight] assists, I think they are shy numbers for what Quenda can give. He works more for the team and creates more opportunities than his numbers show. With time and as he grows, he will get bigger numbers than this. If he went to the Premier League right now, I think he would fit and would adapt to the league."

So far, Quenda has played in 44 games in all competitions for Sporting.

