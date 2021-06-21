Chelsea make decision on Real Madrid target - Reports

Amidst rumors of a move to Real Madrid, Chelsea have reportedly decided not to sell Timo Werner this summer. On an individual level, the German had a disappointing first season at the club and Thomas Tuchel has apparently lost faith in him to lead the line next season.

But according to The Mirror, Thomas Tuchel is ready to keep Werner this summer despite his performances in the 2020-21 season. New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on signing the striker, but will now have to look elsewhere if he wants to bolster his attack.

Werner struggled to adapt in his first season at Chelsea and ended his campaign with 12 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. The German was wasteful in front of goal more often than not and looked short on confidence.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for a new striker this summer, with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland reportedly being their top two targets.

If Chelsea do manage to land a striker this summer, Werner's future will be thrown into doubt even more. It remains to be seen whether the German is still in Thomas Tuchel's plans for the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid to rival Chelsea in Haaland pursuit

Haaland has been sensational for club and country

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. Los Blancos are in search of a successor to Karim Benzema and have shortlisted Haaland as well as PSG's Kylian Mbappe as potential targets.

Real Madrid will need to shell out upwards of €150 million in order to land either of the two strikers. But Los Blancos are also looking to strengthen in other positions and are tipped to make a splash in the summer transfer window.

However, in order to do so, Real Madrid will first have to reduce their massive wage bill. The club are ready to part ways with a number of players this summer, including the likes of Isco, Dani Ceballos, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano. Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have also been linked with moves away from the club.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid will sign in the summer transfer window.

