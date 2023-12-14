Chelsea make decision over Thiago Silva's future as he enters the final few months of his contract: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly unlikely to retain Thiago Silva when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Silva is unlikely to be offered new terms when his current deal ends in June 2024. It means this looks to be the last season the Brazilian defender spends at Stamford Bridge.

Silva, 39, joined Chelsea as a free agent in August 2020 after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. He has been a real asset for the Blues, making 132 appearances across competitions.

The veteran defender has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup during his three years in west London. He has rolled back the years with assured defensive displays.

However, Thiago Silva's form has been topsy-turvy this season and he was poor in his side's 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United last month. It appears that Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to freshen up his defense with youth.

There was an indication that this would be Silva's last season at Stamford Bridge when he wasn't appointed captain in the summer. Reports claim that the Brazil international has twice turned down the chance to skipper his side this season with Reece James injured.

Thiago Silva sent a message to fans amid Chelsea's poor form this season

Thiago Silva looked to galvanise his team and fans.

Chelsea have made a disastrous start to the season which turned from bad to worse last Sunday (December 10). Pochettino's men suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Everton to only further dent their European qualification hopes.

Thiago Silva acknowledged the poor run of results his side have endured (seven defeats in 16 games). He sent a message to fans on his X account, vowing for them to overcome their torrid spell:

"We are aware that the recent results have not been good, and we are the first ones disappointed by it. No excuses, just need to keep working to see the Chelsea we all want again. It's time to be united and overcome this situation together. See you on Saturday!"

The west Londoners sit 12th in the Premier League, with just 19 points from their opening 16 games. They face Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16) at Stamford Bridge and will hope to bounce back to winning ways.

They face a Blades side that sit bottom of the Premier League with just two wins in 16 games. But, they recently appointed Chris Wilder as manager and he will look to push them up the table.