Chelsea make fresh player-plus-cash offer to sign Manchester United linked Frenkie de Jong: Reports 

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via The Sun), Chelsea have proposed a new player-plus-cash deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer.

The Blues have offered a swap deal that includes Marcos Alonso, along with a £59 million transfer fee. However, the Red Devils also have an agreement in principle with the Catalan side for £72 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to reunite with the former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford this summer. The Dutch manager needs to bolster his options in midfield, given the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who left as free agents this summer.

However, the 25-year-old is reluctant to move to Manchester this summer for a number of reasons, as per Sport (via the Daily Mail).

The Netherlands international is reportedly not a fan of the city. He is also deterred by the fact that United cannot provide UEFA Champions League football this season, having only secured a place in the Europa League.

De Jong also believes that Manchester United are run 'erratically' by management and has apprehensions over how the club operates.

However, the report claims that the 25-year-old is 'not closed' to the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge and believes that London is a 'very attractive city' to live in. The Dutch midfielder also admires the new 'project' and 'structure' being implemented by Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly.

Jamie Vardy is seen as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

Jamie Vardy's contract with Leicester City is due to expire in 2023 and no talks regarding an extension have taken place so far. This has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, according to 90min.

The 35-year-old has had a decorated career with the Foxes over the past decade. In 385 appearances for the Premier League side across all competitions, the striker has scored a whopping 164 goals and provided 63 assists. He was also an important figure in the side that won the league title in the 2015-16 season.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is in search of a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has joined Inter Milan on loan this season following an underwhelming season with the west London side.

Tuchel, however, has revealed that he believes the No. 9 jersey is cursed. The likes of Radamel Falcao, Álvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuaín and Lukaku have all failed to deliver while wearing the shirt. The German said (via The Guardian):

"It’s cursed, it’s cursed, people tell me it’s cursed. It’s not the case that we leave it open for tactical reasons, for some players in the pipeline that come in and naturally take it."

