Chelsea make huge decision on Cesare Casadei amid sparkling form at U20 World Cup: Reports

The recent star on the rise is Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, who's painting the U20 World Cup in Italian blue. He's not just another promising youngster in the squad but the linchpin is actively steering Italy towards the trophy with remarkable performances. This has seen the Blues make a decision regarding his future.

Casadei has found the back of the net in five out of Italy's six World Cup matches, adding up to an impressive total of seven goals. Over the last six iterations of the tournament, only one footballer, Erling Haaland, managed to outshine him with nine goals in 2019.

Haaland may be notable for his prolific goalscoring, but Casadei is a midfielder. Nevertheless, during this U-20 World Cup, he has showcased the offensive threat he's capable of, and he has carried Italy to the looming final against Uruguay.

The £15 million Chelsea splurged on the 20-year-old from Inter last summer raised eyebrows. However, following his splendid performance in the U20 World Cup and his decent stint of 15 appearances at Reading, the judgment on his value has turned full circle.

The Blues are considering another loan to ensure his development continues. Several suitors, from Italy and abroad, are keenly observing him, but the Blues now have different plans as they are keen on giving him a taste of the Premier League.

According to CalcioMercato, Chelsea are looking into integrating Casadei into a top-tier British team. Potential destinations include De Zerbi's Brighton, who share an excellent relationship with the Londoners, Aston Villa, and even some recent promotes. A lower-tier team is now out of the question for the starlet's future.

Chelsea greenlight Christian Pulisic's exit this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Twitter that Chelsea have reportedly given the green light for Christian Pulisic to exit the club during the forthcoming summer transfer window. The Blues are looking to part ways with Pulisic permanently as they seem to be making room for fresh talent on their roster.

Interestingly, Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eager to rope in the American star. The Rossoneri have been keeping tabs on Chelsea's movements and are keen to capitalize on the opportunity.

The USA international has had a very sub-par season, scoring just one Premier League goal in 24 appearances for the club. In fact, it is his lowest-scoring season since he joined the Blues in 2019.

