Chelsea make huge decision on Mason Mount asking price after talks with Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly dropped their asking price for Manchester United target Mason Mount.

According to 90min, the Blues will now accept a bid from the Red Devils that hits a figure of £60 million. The two Premier League giants have been at loggerheads over a fee for the 24-year-old.

Manchester United have offered as much as £55 million for the English international. However, Chelsea have rejected three bids thus far as they have not met their prior £65 million valuation.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side would now reportedly close the transfer if £60 million is reached by United. The midfielder wants to move to Old Trafford with just a year left on his contract.

Despite this, Manchester United have shown no willingness to improve their bid. They are insisting that the final bid of £55 million is their last one and it will remain on the table.

There is a feeling among the Red Devils hierarchy that Chelsea are adding a 'United tax' in negotiations with Erik ten Hag's side. They point to their quick sale of Mateo Kovacic who is joining Manchester City for £30 million with no issues really taking hold in that operation.

Mount has been with the west Londoners since his days in the club's youth academy. He has made 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

However, Mount's past season at Stamford Bridge was one to forget as he managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games. He looks to be keen on reigniting his form with Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on his bond with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech amid his move to Al Nassr

Ten Hag and Ziyech spoke in May.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag spoke glowingly of his friendship with Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech in May. The duo worked together at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

Ziyech made 100 appearances under Ten Hag, scoring 35 goals and providing 53 assists. He then left the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2020 and joined Chelsea for £33.3 million.

However, the Moroccan has endured a miserable spell at Stamford Bridge. He has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 games across competitions.

Ziyech came up against Ten Hag in May when Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford. The pair embraced following the game. The Dutch tactician didn't go into detail about their encounter. However, did hint he wanted his former player to gain more game time (via The Mirror):

"That is between Hakim and me. We have experienced a lot together, beautiful things. There is a bond for life. He has to play every week. A footballer like that, in the prime of his life, must be on the pitch."

It looks as though the 30-year-old will be departing west London. He is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Moroccan is set to sign a three-year deal at Mrsool Park.

