Chelsea make inquiry over move for 25-year-old Serie A star with 17 goal involvements this season: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao and could launch a move to sign the Portuguese in the summer transfer window.

Leao, 25, has been a talismanic figure for the Rossoneri since arriving from LOSC Lille for close to £41 million in the summer of 2019. He has helped his current club win one Serie A title and a Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

Now, according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are interested in bolstering their attack this summer. They asked Milan for information on Leao during recent talks over a loan deal for forward Joao Felix.

However, Milan are unwilling to part ways with Leao as the attacker has a contract until 2028. But, with Barcelona also interested in the player, they could be forced to enter negotiations in the summer transfer window.

Leao, who is a Sporting CP academy graduate, has started 26 of his 34 total appearances for Milan so far this season. He has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 2338 minutes of first-team action so far.

Ex-Chelsea attacker Loic Remy names 3 clubs Cole Palmer could choose to move to in future

Speaking recently to Plejmo, former Chelsea forward Loic Remy provided his honest thoughts on Cole Palmer's future. He commented (h/t Metro):

"If Palmer did decide to leave, he would thrive in Spain. He has so much ability with the ball and he makes the game look easy, he has all the technical talent to thrive at a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. He has the profile to be a success there, but first, he will try to win major trophies with [the Blues]."

Remy, who scored 12 goals in 47 total matches for the Blues, concluded:

"Chelsea players might fear that Cole Palmer will want to leave if they don't compete for trophies because that is the nature of football. When I was at Marseille, I left to join QPR because I had some value at the time. Sometimes, things happen in football and players move on. Palmer will want to win trophies and if Chelsea can't do that, then eventually he might decide to move on."

Palmer, who was named the 2023-24 Premier League Young Player of the Season, joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Manchester City in 2023. Since arriving in a potential £42.5 million deal, the 22-year-old has registered 39 goals and 21 assists in 73 overall outings for his team.

The Englishman has a contract until June 2033 at the west London side.

