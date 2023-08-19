Chelsea make surprise bid for goalkeeper who was previously linked with Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea have made an opening offer for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who was previously wanted by Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

The Blues have made one major addition to their goalkeeping department this summer, signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion for a deal worth £25 million. The club initially planned for the Spaniard to compete with fellow countryman Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No. 1 spot.

However, Chelsea have been forced to change their plans after Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois. They are now on the hunt for a lesser experienced shot-stopper to provide backup and competition for Sanchez.

Petrovic has, therefore, emerged as a serious target for the Premier League giants, according to the aforementioned source. The club have opened negotiations with New England Revolution over a deal, with an initial offer also made.

There is no agreement between the parties involved yet, as they remain in talks over a deal. However, there are suggestions that the London-based club could sign the goalkeeper from the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit for around £11.8 million.

Petrovic, 23, joined New England Revolution from Serbian club Cukaricki for less than £1 million last year. He has gone on to keep 15 clean sheets from 48 appearances across competitions for the MLS club, thus establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

The Serbian's performances for the Revs have seen him attract interest from several European clubs this summer. Nottingham Forest and FC Nantes had offers rejected for the shot-stopper last month. He was also previously under consideration at Manchester United, according to Nizaar Kinsella.

Chelsea also in the market for an attacker

Chelsea have had a busy summer transfer window, bringing in eight new players for over £350 million. The Premier League giants are keen to further bolster their ranks before the window closes on September 1. Apart from a goalkeeper, signing an attacker is also on their agenda.

The Blues had reportedly triggered the £35 million release clause in Michael Olise's contract at Crystal Palace. However, the transfer collapsed after the Eagles raised concerns about Mauricio Pochettino's side tapping up the player. The attacker has since signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea have, therefore, turned their attention towards other targets. They are interested in Nottingham Forest's £40 million rated attacker Brennan Johnson, as per The Independent. They have also been linked with a move for Stade Rennes' Jeremy Doku, who is also wanted by Manchester City and West Ham.