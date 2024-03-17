Chelsea make surprise decision on Raheem Sterling amid interest from Saudi Arabia - Reports

Raheem Sterling is reportedly among the players whom Chelsea are looking to sell in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues have spent over £1 billion on transfers since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over as club owners in 2022. As per Football Insider, they now face a real challenge to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules. They need to sell players and raise enough funds before June 30.

The west London side are looking to sell some senior players to raise funds in the summer. Sterling is one of the names on the list, with his contract expiring in 2027. Moreover, Chelsea have been moving towards signing players under 25 recently and the Englishman is 29 years old.

However, Sterling is unlikely to join a Premier League side if he leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer. He reportedly earns £325,000 per week and any other side in the English top-flight would be unwilling to pay these wages. Hence, the winger will have to find another destination. As per The Telegraph, he had received offers from Saudi Arabia last summer but rejected them.

Sterling has made 35 appearances for Chelsea this season but his performances have been highly inconsistent. He has scored eight goals and provided nine assists this campaign.

Chelsea set to receive £4 million due to clause in Armando Broja's loan move to Fulham

The Blues sent striker Armando Broja on a six-month loan deal at Fulham in the winter transfer window. As per Mirror, the deal included a clause that if the striker doesn't start 60% of Fulham's games, they will have to pay £4 million to Chelsea.

Broja hasn't started any game for them, making just four substitute appearances and providing an assist. He again started on the bench in the Cottagers' 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at home on Saturday, March 16. This confirmed the clause and the Blues will now receive £4 million.

Broja, meanwhile, joined the west London side's youth system from Tottenham in 2009. He came through the academy, spending a couple of loan spells at Vitesse and Southampton. However, an ACL injury and poor form have seen him drop out of favor at Stamford Bridge.