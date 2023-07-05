Chelsea make whopping £85 million bid to sign top transfer target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly submitted a massive £85 million bid for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international is the Blues' top target this summer and they are trying hard to get the deal through.

According to journalist Diego Arcos S. of Ecuador’s publicly funded television service TC Television, Chelsea have made a formal offer of £75 million plus £10 million in add-ons for the Brighton star.

Diego Arcos S. @DiegoArcos14 Chelsea ofrece £75M, los otros £10M de valor de transferencia total de Moisés Caicedo los ofrece pagar en pagos acordados…conversaciones están en ese punto, de como y cuando cobrar valor total por trasferencia total de £85M Chelsea ofrece £75M, los otros £10M de valor de transferencia total de Moisés Caicedo los ofrece pagar en pagos acordados…conversaciones están en ese punto, de como y cuando cobrar valor total por trasferencia total de £85M https://t.co/KYpiVsyqd4

The Blues have agreed on personal terms with the player, as per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian has also claimed that no other Premier League side is currently in pursuit of the midfielder, leaving Chelsea with a free run at him.

Arsenal and Manchester United were previously linked with Caicedo but while the Gunners are now close to signing Declan Rice, the Red Devils are set to announce Mason Mount's signature.

Caicedo, 21, joined Brighton in the 2021 winter window and has since made 53 appearances for the club across competitions. He has scored two and assisted three goals in those matches.

He was heavily linked with a January move to Arsenal and reportedly put in a transfer request as well, but the Seagulls managed to hold on to him. The midfielder then signed an extension with them, tying him with the club until 2027.

However, he now looks to be approaching an exit for a massive transfer fee.

Chelsea in need of midfield reinforcements after summer clearout

Chelsea have already sold three first-team midfielders this summer in Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. They have also decided against extending Tiemoue Bakayoko's contract and he is a free agent now.

Moreover, Mason Mount is set to join Manchester United as well, leaving them short-staffed in the midfield. Caicedo, as a result, becomes a crucial possible acquisition for the west London side.

Should he make the move to Stamford Bridge, he will form a midfield pairing with Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine joined the Blues in a record transfer earlier this year in the winter window.

