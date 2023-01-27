Chelsea manager Graham Potter looking to axe 3 first team stars including Kai Havertz as Todd Boehly looks to shake up squad - Reports 

Chelsea boss Graham Potter is reportedly prepared to wield the axe on three first-team players at Stamford Bridge, including Kai Havertz. The German attacker has endured a disappointing spell with the Blues after his £75.8 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Havertz has made 27 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist. He failed to replicate the form that saw him heralded during his time with Leverkusen. According to the Mirror, he joins Tiemoue Bakayoko and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose futures may lie away from Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 Tough times call for togetherness. We're as frustrated as all the fans with the way things are going at the moment. We'll continue to work on ourselves and improve with everyday! COYB Tough times call for togetherness. We're as frustrated as all the fans with the way things are going at the moment. We'll continue to work on ourselves and improve with everyday! COYB 💙 https://t.co/AdYJYAAYEw

Bakayoko is still on Chelsea's books despite spending time out on loan at AS Monaco, Napoli and AC Milan. He is still part of Rosseneri's squad as he joined the Serie A giants on a two-year loan in 2021. The Frenchman has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge, making 43 appearances, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. He has been linked with a move to Adana Demirspor, although he is yet to accept an offer made by the Turkish side.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona last summer for £12 million, but he has lacked form during his short time in west London. The Gabonese striker has scored just three goals in 18 matches in all competitions.

SPORTbible @sportbible

68' - Aubameyang subbed off for Chelsea



A night to forget for the striker 5' - Aubameyang subbed on for Chelsea68' - Aubameyang subbed off for ChelseaA night to forget for the striker 5' - Aubameyang subbed on for Chelsea68' - Aubameyang subbed off for ChelseaA night to forget for the striker 😬 https://t.co/LMGzfhNf64

Potter is keen to rebuild his side, who have faltered this season. They are 10th in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. Chelsea have signed Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Fofana, Joao Felix (loan) and Noni Madueke this month. They now appear to be concentrating on departures, with cooperating owner Todd Boehly backing his manager.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva has agreed to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva looks set to sign a new contract.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has reportedly agreed terms over a contract extension. The Brazilian has been vital for the Blues since joining on a free transfer from PSG in 2020.

Silva, 38, has made 105 appearances since joining the west London giants, scoring five goals and providing as many assists. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge. He has shone for the Blues this season despite a disappointing campaign, featuring 23 times in all competitions and helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

According to 90min, Silva has agreed to extend his contract with Chelsea. His current deal expires at the end of the season. However, the Brazilian is more than happy to sign an extension as his family are settled in London.

There has reportedly been interest from elsewhere, but Silva is willing to commit to another season at Stamford Bridge. He is close to signing a deal that will expire in 2024; by that point, he will be 40-years-old.

Graham Potter is overseeing a rebuild of his Chelsea side and Silva's potential new deal will be a massive boost for the English coach. Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk have arrived this month.

