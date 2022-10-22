Chelsea manager Graham Potter trusts Carney Chukwuemeka more than £25 million-rated midfielder - Reports 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter trusts youngster Carney Chukwuemeka more than loanee Denis Zakaria, as per Express Sport.

Zakaria is yet to play a single minute of football for the Blues following his deadline-day loan move from Juventus in the summer. The report suggests that the Swiss international could be shipped back to the Old Lady by cutting his loan deal shorter in January.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder was signed on loan by then-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on transfer deadline day. He was brought in to add more depth to the Blues' midfield but has failed to get any game time.

Tuchel's sacking in September has been a major blow to Zakaria's chances of impressing at Stamford Bridge. New manager Graham Potter is reportedly not impressed with the Swiss midfielder and favors youngster Carney Chukwuemeka over him.

"I'm sure that will come round soon". Graham Potter again on Denis Zakaria: "Denis has conducted himself fantastically well with the group. He's fighting for the team, he's been really professional in training and he's waiting for his opportunity".

The youngster was also signed by the Blues this summer in a £20 million deal from Aston Villa. Regarded as one of the finest prospects in English football right now, Chukwuemeka has done enough to impress Potter already.

The Englishman, who led England to the Under-19 European Championship this summer, has impressed in his cameo appearances against Wolves and Brentford. He now finds himself ahead of Zakaria in the pecking order in the middle of the park.

Despite reports claiming that Zakaria could head back to Juventus in January, Potter has quashed those rumors. Express Sport, however, claims that Zakaria is desperate to prove his worth at Chelsea and has no plans to cut his loan deal short.

Chelsea must look for midfield reinforcements next summer

Chelsea's top priority next summer should be reinforcing their midfield department for a number of reasons.

N'Golo Kante has struggled with injuries this campaign and is set to be out for four months after undergoing hamstring surgery. Mateo Kovacic has also been injury-prone while Jorginho looks like a shadow of his former self this term.

Situation with Denis Zakaria is being described as "fragile". Very real chance the loan spell could be cut short. Zakaria is not only frustrated at lack of game time. He was disappointed by Thomas Tuchel's departure and fears Chelsea will only add to midfield in January.

Both Kante and Jorginho have also entered the final years of their deals at Stamford Bridge and could both leave on free transfers.

The Daily Mail claims that the Blues have identified Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham as their top transfer target but could face competition from rivals.

