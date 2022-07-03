Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel won't be fooled into 'nostalgia trip' by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United - Reports

Writing for the Daily Mail, Rob Draper has reported that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to want to sign Manchester United's 37-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo has reportedly requested that the Red Devils let him leave this summer should an acceptable bid arrive for the player. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is now approaching the big clubs in Europe to offer his client's services.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

While Ronaldo remains one of the best players in the world to ever play the game, at 37, he might be finding it tough to get new suitors. Draper wrote in his Sunday column that Chelsea are among the few clubs reported with a transfer link to Ronaldo.

This was initially set in motion when Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly met Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly. They discussed several things in the meeting, among which one topic was the potential signing of Ronaldo.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Jorge Mendes met new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last week regarding Ronaldo but Tuchel, like Erik ten Hag and Rangnick, wants an energetic mobile striker who can press. [ @draper_rob 🗞 Jorge Mendes met new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last week regarding Ronaldo but Tuchel, like Erik ten Hag and Rangnick, wants an energetic mobile striker who can press. [@draper_rob]

It is believed that the new owners at Stamford Bridge are keen to make a statement signing to announce their arrival in the Premier League. Ronaldo does fit the bill.

However, Draper believes that the deal could face a stumbling block in the form of Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Boehly is believed to be leaning heavily on Tuchel's inputs in the transfer market. The German coach, according to Draper, is unlikely to be 'fooled by a nostalgia trip' signing to get Ronaldo to the club.

It is believed that the Blues are keen to sign a forward who can press from the front, and Ronaldo is unlikely to be that option.

Should Chelsea sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo brings goals with him wherever he goes. Even in a sub-par Manchester United team that finished sixth last season, Ronaldo netted 24 times in 39 games.

Chelsea's biggest problem last season was their inability to find the back of the net owing to poor finishing from their forwards. On paper, it seems like Ronaldo might prove to be Tuchel's perfect solution when it comes to scoring goals.

However, Tuchel's system requires players to do the hard yards without the ball, something which Ronaldo might not be up for at his age.

The player is also likely to be a short-term solution, meaning the Blues will have to go fishing again in the market sooner rather than later should they sign Ronaldo this summer.

Finally, given Ronaldo's wages (£500,000 a week), Chelsea will really need to think this transfer through before signing the Portuguese captain at the club.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far