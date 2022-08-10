Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel promises player regular game time this season; player will not leave club now - Reports 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has promised young striker Armando Broja more game time this season with the player expected to remain at Stamford Bridge, as per Football London.

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton and impressed during the campaign at St Mary's Stadium.

He made 38 appearances for the Saints, scoring nine goals and contributing an assist.

There had been speculation he could be on the move this summer with a lack of game time at Chelsea anticipated.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Tuchel has promised the Albanian forward more minutes for the Blues this season.

Broja will get a fair chance to try and break into the west London side's starting XI.

Certainly, following the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner with both returning to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively.

It leaves Tuchel with a lack of options in his attack and Broja could be the profile of striker to flourish with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz on the wing.

The young striker got 15 minutes during Chelsea's season-opening 2-1 victory over Everton on August 7.

He will be expecting many more minutes with Tuchel having evidently persuaded the towering forward to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's lack of options up-front could lead to Broja becoming a regular

Lukaku and Werner have departed Stamford Bridge

Broja may be gaining more first-team opportunities by default given Lukaku and Werner's exits.

The duo were largely used by Tuchel as his main strikers last season despite wholly dissapointing.

Lukaku's return to the Blues in a club-record £97.8 million ended in fractious circumstances.

The Belgian striker did manage to finish top scorer for the Stamford Bridge side with 15 goals in 43 appearances.

Werner managed 11 goals in 37 games for Tuchel's side last season but a joint 26 goals between the pair was not good enough for a club of Chelsea's standards.

The west London club don't look likely on bringing in a new striker this transfer window, which bodes well for Broja.

He can develop further into a top Premier League striker and may be able to make the striker's position at the Bridge his own.

Harry @HarryCFC170



That man is Armando Broja. It's his time This Chelsea squad is full of expensive, incredibly talented players. However, there's one player I want to see start against Spurs this weekend and he didn't cost a penny.That man is Armando Broja. It's his time This Chelsea squad is full of expensive, incredibly talented players. However, there's one player I want to see start against Spurs this weekend and he didn't cost a penny. That man is Armando Broja. It's his time 💪🔵 https://t.co/dPCMmHo6Nu

Tuchel has previously commented on Broja's situation, saying (via Chelsea's official website):

‘I don’t expect him to leave. We are aware of interest and offers, which just tells us there is a lot of potential, and the owners and me will take this decision together in the end, also with the player."

He added:

‘Right now when he arrived, it’s clear he’s trying to impress and is just trying to become a Chelsea player as soon as possible. After his loan at Southampton, the situation was very clear for him to make the next step, to show his improvement and make an impression in pre-season."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett