Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pushing to complete move for Barcelona superstar - Reports 

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong at Chelsea. The Blues are said to be making a late move for the Manchester United target.

As per a report in The Athletic, Chelsea are planning a move for De Jong in the coming days. The Dutchman is reportedly seen as a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, who is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport theathletic.com/3466451/2022/0… It's another busy week for #CFC in the transfer market. Here's a summary of what's going on, including how Tuchel is pushing for De Jong and Levi Colwill talks with Brighton is separate to Cucurella negotiations. With @liam_twomey It's another busy week for #CFC in the transfer market. Here's a summary of what's going on, including how Tuchel is pushing for De Jong and Levi Colwill talks with Brighton is separate to Cucurella negotiations. With @liam_twomey: theathletic.com/3466451/2022/0…

The report adds that Tuchel is pushing for a move and has been talking to the Chelsea owners about it. The Blues are keen on beating Manchester United to his signature, as the Red Devils have been in talks to lure him since the start of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are said to be open to the sale as they look to balance their books ahead of the start of the Spanish league season. The Catalan side have options in midfield, and earlier reports suggested the club saw this summer as the last chance to sell De Jong for a big fee.

Chelsea target De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is aware of interest in him, especially from Manchester United. However, the Chelsea target is not looking to leave Barcelona and is ready to fight for his place at Nou Camp.

Speaking to AD.nl earlier this summer, he said:

"Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too."

He further added:

"If I have been in contact with Ten Hag? I won't tell you this. I wouldn't tell you this if it was about another manager or club too. I did talk with Xavi about next season, but that was just about football, about the squad and what is needed to improve."

When asked about the possibility of helping Barcelona with a move away, he added:

"I understand that. But the club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far