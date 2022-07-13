Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants 5 more signings after Raheem Sterling's impending arrival: Reports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants five more signings after the imminent arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

As per The Guardian, the Blues have already agreed a £50 million deal with Manchester City for the England international. The West London club, though, are yet to announce the deal for the former Liverpool winger.

As reported by The Independent, Thomas Tuchel has set his sights on five more signings before the window slams shut. It has been reported that Tuchel has already identified the areas he is looking to strengthen and is more than happy to settle for short-term solutions.

The Independent claims that the Chelsea boss wants to add three defenders, one midfielder and one striker to his side.

One of the defensive targets mentioned is Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The report suggests that Chelsea are more than willing to make a compromise with the 31-year-old's signing even if the deal does not look like a value-for-money deal.

Former Blues centre-back Nathan Ake could also make his way back to Stamford Bridge on a £40 million plus deal. The aforementioned report also confirms Tuchel's interest in bringing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had quite an underwhelming start to the transfer window

Chelsea have started their first transfer window of the Todd Boehly era in quite an underwhelming manner. The Blues are yet to make a single signing this summer and have also seen some of their big players leave.

Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku has moved back to Inter Milan on loan following a miserable season at Stamford Bridge. Two of the Blues' star defenders, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, have also left on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Spanish full-back duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been linked with moves to Barcelona, as per Marca.

It is quite evident that Tuchel has a task on his hands if he has to take the Blues anywhere close to the levels of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling could prove to be a solid addition but the London outfit will need to make additions in other areas as well. The Blues look short of quality and depth at the back and could also struggle up front if they fail to bolster their ranks.

