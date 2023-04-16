Chelsea's caretaker appointment of club legend Frank Lampard has left former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique feeling disenchanted. The Spaniard was in London to negotiate with the Blues about taking the reins, but was instead left ruminating on what might have been, according to AS (via Football London).

The Blues' temporary hiring of Lampard was a move that left Enrique lamenting missed opportunities, especially considering the prospect of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League. The London outfit, under their returning hero, were handed a 2-0 drubbing in the first leg of the quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabeu. This leaves them with a mountainous task to progress to the semis.

It seemed Enrique was poised to replace the beleaguered Graham Potter, who had himself succeeded Thomas Tuchel earlier this season. Alas, the wind of fortune did not blow in Enrique's favor, and Chelsea's fortunes have continued to wane, losing all three matches since Lampard took over.

Rumors are swirling around the enigmatic Julian Nagelsmann as a potential successor. However, the former Bayern Munich mastermind seems intent on waiting until the summer before making any commitments.

Sources suggest Nagelsmann has been in contact with the club hierarchy, but the Blues are reluctant to make any hasty decisions, despite their ongoing tribulations under Lampard.

While Enrique's discontent is palpable, the former Barca supremo remains in contention for a long-term role at Stamford Bridge.

Pundit predicts Chelsea's downfall: No more victories this season?

Jamie O'Hara's disheartening proclamation will certainly annoy the Chelsea fanbase, as the former Tottenham man has claimed the club won't secure another victory this season. With the current dismal state of affairs at Stamford Bridge, it's a challenge to dispute such a grim prediction.

He candidly declared on TalkSPORT (via ChelseaNews):

"I don't know if Chelsea will win another game this season; I don't think they're going to win another game."

The atmosphere surrounding the Blues has reached an all-time low, as recent performances have fallen woefully short of the club's prestigious standards. The supporters are not merely discontented — they're incensed. A recent confrontation between irate fans and co-owner Todd Boehly at the conclusion of the Brighton loss speaks volumes about the club's current turmoil.

As the club sinks further into disarray, one can't help but wonder: will this dire forecast come to fruition, or can the Blues rally to defy the odds?

