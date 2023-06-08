Chelsea and Manchester United among clubs keeping tabs on 26-year-old Brazilian international: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Juventus signed Bremer from local rivals Torino for a deal worth up to €50 million last year. The defender quickly established himself as a key player for the Bianconeri, making 43 appearances across competitions. He also bagged five goals and one assist in his debut season at the Allianz Stadium.

Bremer, 26, has a contract with the Serie A giants until 2027 and is said to be happy at the club. However, rumors suggest that the Turin-based club could be tempted to cash in on the Brazil international due to financial constraints.

Juventus' revenue has taken a hit after they were punished for capital gain violations last month. They were forced to settle for a seventh-place finish in Serie A after being deducted ten points, thus missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

As the Bianconeri look to navigate their current situation, they could reportedly consider lucrative offers for important players like Bremer. It appears the central defender is not short of suitors across Europe.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bremer. Representatives of both clubs recently watched the Brazilian live along with intermediaries.

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who has a €60 million release clause. The Red Devils could target Bremer as an alternative to the South Korean. Chelsea, meanwhile, are actively looking for a centre-back, as per the report.

However, Chelsea and Manchester United are not the only clubs interested in securing Bremer's services. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and English side Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly emerged as potential suitors for the former Torino man.

How did Chelsea and Manchester United target Bremer fare in his last game for Juventus?

Juventus ended their 2022-23 season with a 1-0 win against Udinese in Serie A on Sunday (June 4). However, Bremer did not feature for the Bianconeri. The defender's last appearance for the side came in their 1-0 loss to AC Milan in the Italian top-flight the previous weekend.

The Chelsea and Manchester United target started alongside Danilo and Federico Gatti in defense. He was replaced by Leonardo Bonucci with just seven minutes remaining in normal time. During his time on the pitch, Bremer made three tackles, the best tally in the game, and one interception.

Bremer won four of the seven duels he competed in, but gave away one foul. The Brazilian had 41 touches and lost possession six times. He completed 29 passes with 88% accuracy.

