Chelsea and Manchester United in battle for Ligue 1 star - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United battling each other in the transfer market isn't a strange occurrence, with many such cases recorded over the years. It looks like we'll witness another episode this summer in the time that remains. Both Premier League giants have reportedly set their sights on one of the most promising midfielders in Ligue 1 at the moment.

According to reports, Chelsea and Manchester United are already pulling the strings to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Both clubs are said to have made contact with the player's representatives in recent weeks as they look to pip the other to his signature.

Sources have claimed that the Blues were the first to make an attempt to lure the 21-year-old from the Stade Louis II. However, he wasn't among their top targets for the summer as Thomas Tuchel prioritized the signing of a striker and a centre-back. That gave Manchester United the opportunity to enter the picture.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a talented defensive midfielder and they've been on the search for one in the last few months. They are convinced Aurelien Tchouameni can do a great job at Old Trafford. United reportedly contacted the midfielder's party earlier this week to discuss the possibility of luring him to the Premier League.

💪 Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has made 57 tackles in 12 league appearances in 2021 - at least 14 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues



Chelsea, meanwhile, have decided to step up their efforts to land the Monaco star after learning that Manchester United have joined the race. The Blues are said to have held fresh talks with Tchouameni's corner in a bid to block him from joining their arch-rivals. They intend on bringing him to Stamford Bridge instead.

Aurelien Tchouameni impressed for Monaco in Ligue 1 last season

How have Chelsea and Manchester United fared so far in the transfer window?

The summer transfer window always gives rise to a number of big-name signings. Despite COVID-19's negative impact on the economy, Chelsea and Manchester United haven't disappointed this time around. Both sides have completed a couple of high-profile deals in the last few weeks.

The Red Devils have signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane so far this summer while Chelsea have announced the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. Both sides got off to a perfect start in their respective Premier League campaigns and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

