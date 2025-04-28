Chelsea and Manchester United battling Barcelona to sign youngster compared to Lionel Messi - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly competing with Barcelona to sign youngster Aboubacar Maiga, who's been likened to Lionel Messi. The 15-year-old African talent is considered one of the most promising rising talents in football.

Aboubacar Maiga has been nicknamed 'Malian Messi' owing to his creativity and technical knowledge at a young age. The teenager captains the U-16 division of the Mali national team. He usually plays on the right wing or in the attacking midfielder role, both of which Lionel Messi mastered in his career. Maiga is also lauded for his dribbling and versatility, making him a major attraction in the European transfer market.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on battling Barcelona to lure Aboubacar Maiga to the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants want to utilize their partnership with Academie Africa Foot, signed last year, to bring Maiga to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's agreement has seen them successfully sign African youngster Ibrahim Diarra previously, who currently plays for Barca Atletic. The Catalans are looking to lure Maiga using the same path and develop him into a world-class talent as they have done with many young prospects in the past.

However, Premier League sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are ready to pay big money to sign Maiga. Any English side would benefit from signing a talent like him, and it could serve as a major boost to the league if he develops into a world-class player in the future. Meanwhile, the Red Bull organisation is also monitoring the teenager's next move.

Manchester United and Chelsea are eyeing 17-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono who idolizes Lionel Messi: Reports

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Manchester World UK), Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono. Much like most other young Argentine players, he is known for strongly idolizing Lionel Messi.

Mastantuono became River Plate's youngest goalscorer in history after scoring for them in February 2024, at the age of 16 years, five months, and 25 days. He has contributed seven goals and five assists in 55 outings for the club across competitions.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Mastantuono opened up about his love for Lionel Messi. The youngster also has the date 18/12/2022 tattooed on himself to honor Lionel Messi winning the World Cup with Argentina.

“I have 18/12/22 tattooed because of Messi. He is my idol and I follow him a lot, we all celebrated the World Cup for him. I wear '30' for him, the truth is that I admire him and wearing this number is something very beautiful," the Argentine said.

Franco Mastantuono currently has a reported release clause of £38 million with his contract valid until December 2026. If it is triggered, it will break the club's record for a fee received. Manchester United are keen on bringing in Mastantuono as a replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, who may be on his way out. Signing young and affordable attackers will be a priority for Manchester United this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to use the Argentine to bolster their attack. He could add value to Chelsea's young and dynamic squad. Moreover, Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly also among the interested sides to sign him.

