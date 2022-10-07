Chelsea and Manchester United monitoring 23-year-old defender: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni

As per Calcio Mercato Web, the defender snubbed the opportunity to join his former Inter manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Football.London claims that Chelsea view Bastoni as an alternative to RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian international is believed to be the primary target of the Blues but owner Todd Boehly could look for an alternative if Gvardiol's price tag is too high. The report also notes Manchester United's interest in the player.

Chelsea have seen their defensive options depleted early into the season, with Wesley Fofana suffering a knee sprain against AC Milan in midweek. Football.London also claims that Trevoh Chalobah's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain if his game time does not increase.

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is also not getting any younger and was close to leaving for Barcelona this summer. Hence, the addition of a new centre-back looks necessary, with manager Graham Potter favoring three-at-the-back just like his predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have improved at the back this season with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez creating a formidable partnership. However, Harry Maguire has been poor every time he has stepped on the pitch while Victor Lindelof has also looked shaky.

Bastoni is regarded very highly and is a ball-playing centre-back who is strong both physically and technically. At 6'3", he is solid in the air and can outmuscle opponent attackers thanks to his sheer power.

The Italian came through the youth ranks of Atalanta before making his switch to Inter Milan. He has won three trophies with the Nerazzurri, including the Scudetto in the 2020-21 campaign.

Bastoni would be a brilliant addition to both Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea and United are both in need of defensive reinforcements and could both benefit from Bastoni's addition. The Italian international is just 23 and has the potential to develop into a world-beater.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is expected to miss four to six weeks with a sprained knee Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is expected to miss four to six weeks with a sprained knee 🔵⤵️https://t.co/B7PdCwkSlz

Bastoni is also quite experienced for his age as he has already racked up more than 125 appearances for Inter at club level. He has also been capped 16 times for the Italian national team, Bastoni was a key player for the Azzurri in their European Championship 2020 triumph.

