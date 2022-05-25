Chelsea and Manchester United must pay at least £120 million to snap up 23-year-old: Reports

West Ham United could reportedly be open to selling Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice this summer. However, the Hammers are unwilling to discuss anything less than £120 million for the midfielder.

As per the latest report by 90Min, West Ham have softened their stance on Rice. The London side were not interested in selling their prized asset but are now slowly changing their minds.

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing Rice this summer but are yet to make a move for the midfielder. The Blues are still under sanction, but that could be lifted once their takeover is complete this week. The Todd Boehly-led consortium is set to own Chelsea, with the Premier League approving the sale as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were waiting for Erik ten Hag to take over as manager from interim manager Ralf Rangnick before deciding on the transfers.

West Ham are reportedly open to adding a release clause to Rice's new contract, but they believe he would not be open to penning a new deal.

David Moyes on Chelsea and Manchester United target

West Ham manager David Moyes was adamant that the Hammers were not going to sell Declan Rice this summer. The Scotsman claimed it would take £150 million for them to even think about a sale, but that would also not be a guarantee.

He was quoted by The Athletic saying:

“The first thing to say is that he is not for sale. If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred (million pounds) was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be minimum but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it.”

Moyes compared Rice's situation with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Manchester City last summer. He highlighted the fact that Rice has three years left on his current deal and said:

“They said, ‘No, there is a price and if someone wants to pay the price, then we would probably do it. If they don’t then he’s not going anywhere’. That’s it. They have kept him. We have got Declan on the best part of a three-and-a-half-year contract. Just like Tottenham have got Kane on a contract. They control what happens.”

West Ham United's efforts so far to renew Chelsea target Rice's contract have failed. With 90min's report, it seems like the England international might soon depart the club.

Edited by Aditya Singh