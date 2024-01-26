Chelsea and Manchester United offered chance to sign ex-Barcelona star with £5m release clause - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been offered a chance to sign former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, who is at RCD Espanyol. The Danish striker has a release clause of just £5 million, making a move for him attractive to clubs around Europe.

Denmark international Braithwaite left Barcelona in 2022 and pitched his tent with their city rivals Espanyol, joining as a free agent. The 32-year-old has enjoyed his time in the Spanish Segunda division, where he has 11 goals in 21 appearances this season.

Multiple clubs have enquired about a potential deal for Martin Braithwaite, including Chelsea and Manchester United, as per HITC. Both clubs have an urgent need for a new striker this month, seeing as their depth in the top end of the pitch isn't the strongest.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Aston Villa youngster Jhon Duran, but an injury to the Colombian has likely ended that pursuit. With Nicolas Jackson still away at AFCON with Senegal and Christopher Nkunku still out injured, Armando Broja is their only senior striker.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said in a press conference on January 26 that he doesn't expect his side to sign any striker because of FFP. However, the potential cost of a transfer for Braithwaite will surely interest the Dutch manager.

Braithwaite has experience of English football, having played at Middlesbrough from 2017 to 2019, scoring nine goals in 40 appearances. The 69-cap Denmark international also scored 10 times in 58 appearances for Barcelona.

Both sides will consider the Dane as a good stop-gap option to provide experience and depth for their sides. They will both look to acquire their top targets in the summer.

Manchester United, Chelsea set for FA Cup action

The fourth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup is set to take place this week, and both Chelsea and Manchester United are set to feature. The Blues defeated Championship outfit Preston North End 4-0 in the third round. Meanwhile, the Red Devils overcame League One side Wigan Athletic 2-0.

Chelsea and Manchester United are recent losing finalists in the competition, having lost in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Blues last won it in 2018, defeating the Red Devils, who won it two years prior, in the final at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will face in-form Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge for a place in the fifth round on Friday, January 26. The Red Devils will have a much easier task on paper when they face League Two side Newport County away on Sunday.