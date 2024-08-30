Chelsea and Manchester United target set to have medical at Saudi Pro League club today - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United target Ivan Toney is set to have a medical at Al Ahli today. The Brentford star has reportedly agreed a contract with the Saudi Pro League side after the club agreed a €40 million deal.

As per a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Toney was keen on leaving Brentford this summer as he had just a year left on his contract. The London side were also keen on selling him and had interest from several Premier League sides.

However, the Saudi Pro League side have won the race as they offered a fee close to what Brentford wanted. Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham were linked with the forward, but refused to match the asking price set by the London club.

Trending

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on the forward on Thursday and said:

"Ivan Toney will be one to watch in the final days of the summer transfer window because there is still interest from Saudi. Al-Ahli have his name next to Victor Osimhen as a potential option for the final days. The talks remain ongoing for Ivan Toney and Brentford, but he could also be an option for English clubs, a late-minute opportunity, in the event of not going to Saudi."

Al Alhi have one spot left in their squad and are still fighting the Blues for Victor Osimhen. The Middle Eastern side will only be able to sign one of the strikers unless they let go of another foreign player before the window closes.

Chelsea told they should be snapping up Ivan Toney this summer

Michael Dawson was on Sky Sports this week and stated that Chelsea was the ideal destination for Ivan Toney. He stated that the striker was the perfect answer to the club's issues and said:

"I would be surprised [if Toney is still a Brentford player by the end of the window]. When he got left out last week, that was a surprise to me with the new signing [Igor] Thiago being out for a long period. Brentford are trying to get money as he is going into his final year."

"I am a massive fan of Ivan Toney. I cannot believe another Premier League club hasn't come in to get him. The Chelsea's. Chelsea sign everyone! You are getting goals. Guaranteed in a Brentford team – 12 months ago, people were talking about him being an £80m player. I am disappointed. There are a lack of centre-forwards and goalscorers out there," he added.

The Blues are working on a deal with Napoli for Victor Osimhen. However, they have not agreed a deal with the Nigerian star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback